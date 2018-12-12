Morris Brown President Stanley Pritchett to Resign

Morris Brown College President Stanley Pritchett will resign at the end of this month, college officials announced this afternoon.

Pritchett, who has served as president of the embattled institution since 2010, informed the college’s board of trustees of his resignation plans at the beginning of the academic year according to a release from the school. Officials praised Dr. Pritchett for consistent leadership in helping the school to move towards reaccreditation and bolstering its enrollment years after losing its accreditation in a financial aid scandal along with virtually all of its student body.

In 2015, Morris Brown entered into an agreement with a federal bankruptcy court to satisfy its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing from August 2012. But a condition of that agreement, the sale of land donated to the school by Clark Atlanta University for academic purposes, was struck down by Georgia’s Court of Appeals last fall.