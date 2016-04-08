Morris Brown Receives $900K Grant to Fight Atlanta HIV/AIDS Epidemic

Morris Brown College has received a three-year, $900,000 grant to stem HIV/AIDS infections among African American young adults, its second such award in the last two years.

A coalition of Morris Brown officials, faculty from surrounding colleges, non-profit organizations and public health agencies, launched the latest round of seminar-styled eduction sessions for youth on the Morris Brown campus, with a focus on limiting drug and alcohol abuse among college-age residents to prevent risky sexual behaviors.

The grant, part of a national initiative launched by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, targets historically black colleges and minority-serving institutions as service delivery partners in vulnerable areas.

Morris Brown has served as a lead institution in the program since 2014 to help improve public health outcomes among youth in Fulton and Dekalb Counties.

“It is part of the Morris Brown College legacy to reach out and help persons in our community that are most at risk”, said Dr. Stanley Pritchett, president. “The Cache Plus Project is an opportunity for us to continue to collaborate with community based leaders and advocates to help curb an epidemic that negatively impacts our youth by providing prevention education and access to supportive services.”

Georgia, and specifically metropolitan Atlanta, is one of the nation’s leaders in new cases of HIV infection. Program officials hope to reach more than 400 participants by 2017.

Comments

comments

Originally published at www.hbcudigest.com on April 8, 2016.