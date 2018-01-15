Morris President Emeritus Luns Richardson Dies

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jan 15, 2018

Luns Richardson, the recently-retired President Emeritus of Morris College who helped the small, private historically black college achieve historic gains in fundraising and academic development over a 44-year-career, died last week. He was 89.

According to college officials, the funeral for Dr. Richardson will be held on Jan. 19 in the Garrick – Boykin Human Development Center on the Morris campus beginning at 11:00 AM.

