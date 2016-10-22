My sense in building what is, a preliminary list of institutions and locations, is to begin formulating the idea of what this kind of tech/business ecosystem could look like. Shaw’s partnership with American Underground is a tremendous example, and one that schools like Howard University have also adopted. You are correct in that NCCU, with its Fab Lab, is a tremendous resource as well; but my question would be if they have the alumni, faculty, resources dedicated to STEM programming that the other schools listed have committed?

Thank you so much for reading, for adding your insight, and for supporting the Digest. I greatly appreciate it!