My whole reason of moving my site, hbcudigest.com,

Great insight on the industry, and changing perspective on our industry.

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Sep 9, 2016CommentShare

My whole reason of moving my site, hbcudigest.com, to Medium was to work within this truth. Readers know where to go to get daily news, and where to get the perspectives/commentary they want.

Great insight on the industry, and changing perspective on our industry.

CommentShare
← PreviousNext →