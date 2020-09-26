NBA All-Star Chris Paul Enrolled at Winston-Salem StateJarrett Carter Sr.Sep 26 4Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareSubscribeThe NBA all-star adds HBCU student to a sterling resume of support for Black colleges.Subscribe 4Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareSubscribe
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.