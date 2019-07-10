NBA Owner, Lincoln (Mo.) Alumna Valerie Daniels-Carter

|0:00
|-15:54
We speak with Dr. Daniels-Carter about her experience and love for Lincoln University, her path to becoming an acclaimed entrepreneur, and her outlook on the opportunities and challenges facing HBCUs.
|0:00
|-15:54
We speak with Dr. Daniels-Carter about her experience and love for Lincoln University, her path to becoming an acclaimed entrepreneur, and her outlook on the opportunities and challenges facing HBCUs.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.