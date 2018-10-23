NBA Star Chris Paul: “I’m One of the Few People in My Family That Didn’t Go to an HBCU.”

NBA All-Star and Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul has made headlines recently with fashion choices that promote historically black colleges.
One choice, a Texas Southern University sweatshirt, drew an inquiry from FOX 26 Sports Director Mark Berman, who tweeted about Paul’s response to rocking the HBCU gear.
Mark Berman on Twitter
Chris Paul (@CP3)on wearing his @TexasSouthern @TXSOTigers shirt opening night:”It’s special..Texas Southern, we did an event w/ them last year.HBCUs(historically black colleges/universities) mean a lot to me.I’m probably 1 of the only people n my family that didn’t go to a HBCU
Paul, who serves as president of the NBA Players Association, is part of a growing delegation of current and former players in the league showing financial and cultural support to historically black colleges in recent years.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.