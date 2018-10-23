NBA Star Chris Paul: “I’m One of the Few People in My Family That Didn’t Go to an HBCU.”

NBA All-Star and Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul has made headlines recently with fashion choices that promote historically black colleges.

One choice, a Texas Southern University sweatshirt, drew an inquiry from FOX 26 Sports Director Mark Berman, who tweeted about Paul’s response to rocking the HBCU gear.

Mark Berman on Twitter Chris Paul (@CP3)on wearing his @TexasSouthern @TXSOTigers shirt opening night:”It’s special..Texas Southern, we did an event w/ them last year.HBCUs(historically black colleges/universities) mean a lot to me.I’m probably 1 of the only people n my family that didn’t go to a HBCU

Paul, who serves as president of the NBA Players Association, is part of a growing delegation of current and former players in the league showing financial and cultural support to historically black colleges in recent years.