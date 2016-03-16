NC Passes Connect NC Bond; HBCUs to Receive $190 Million in New Facilities, Renovations

More than 66 percent of North Carolina residents voted for a $2 billion bond initiative to provide new facilities and programmatic support for college and universities throughout the state, a measure that will bring public black colleges more than $190 million in new and renovation construction.

The Connect NC Bond, a referendum which called for more than $980 million for institution in the University of North Carolina System and $350 million for state community colleges, with other funds boosting public parks and agricultural development statewide.

Each of North Carolina’s five public HBCUs launched campaigns to encourage support for the bill, a point that wasn’t lost among black college leadership.

“A special thanks is due to all North Carolinians, our state legislators, Governor Pat McCrory and members of our Eagle community, including our trustees, alumni and friends, who were deeply engaged in the Connect NC Bond effort to bring a new School of Business and other resources to communities across North Carolina,” said North Carolina Central University Chancellor Debra Saunders-White. “Our students will be able to engage in an interactive, high-touch and innovative business learning environment that will prepare them for the global marketplace.”

Under the bond plan, HBCUs will receive:

$90 Million — North Carolina A&T State University Engineering and Research Innovation Complex

$50 Million — Winston-Salem State University Sciences Building

$30 Million — North Carolina Central University School of Business Building

$13 Million — Renovation of G.R. Hall Library, Moore Hall at Elizbeth City State University

$10 Million — Renovation of Fayetteville State University Lyons Science Building

Construction on the HBCU projects are scheduled to be complete within four years.