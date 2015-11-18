NCCU Breaks Homecoming Fundraising Record

Alumni and friends of North Carolina Central University helped to make a homecoming fundraising wish a reality last week, as the school received more than 1,000 donations totaling more than $1 million during its keynote celebration.

The 2015 Ultimate Homecoming Experience set a new record for gifts received during the homecoming weekend, and set a new standard for the campaign slogan, “Every Eagle, Every Year.”

“The increase in alumni contributions to the university during Homecoming signals significant momentum in support of this year’s ‘Every Eagle. Every Year.’ campaign,” said Harriet F. Davis, Ph.D., vice chancellor for Institutional Advancement. “We are extremely appreciative to our alumni who recognize the importance of supporting the university.”

Members of the Classes of 1925, 1965 and 1975 contributed more than $800,000 respectively, with each class boasting more than 30 percent participation.

