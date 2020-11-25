NCCU Study Reveals Picture of Food Access, Public Health Challenges in NC During COVID-19 Pandemic

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Nov 25 1

A recent survey from North Carolina Central University shows that 17% of adults in the state report at least one incident of food insecurity in the last week. Chris Paul, an assistant professor of public administration and lead researcher on the survey, discusses the results and the state's effort to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities.

