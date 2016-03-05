NCCU’s Ryan Smith Impresses at NFL Scouting Combine

Jarrett Carter Sr.
North Carolina Central University cornerback Ryan Smith impressed scouts and national observers during his recent turn at the annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, IN.

Smith, an all-MEAC second team member in 2015, posted among the best defensive back prospects in several statistical categories. From NCCU Sports Information:

During the highlight event, the 40-yard dash, Smith posted the 12th-fastest time at his position at 4.47 seconds. He also tied for third in the 60-yard shuttle (11.18 seconds), placed sixth in the three-cone drill (6.88 seconds), tied for seventh in the bench press (18 reps of 225 pounds), tied for eighth in the 20-yard shuttle (4.09 seconds), tied for 12th in the vertical jump (36.0 inches) and tied for 16th in the broad jump (122.0 inches).

Smith graduated from NCCU with a degree in criminal justice in 2015.

