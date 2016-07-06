New Details in Hampton Alumna Reckless Driving Arrest

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Hampton University alumna Kai Kitchen made headlines earlier this week when news broke of her arrest in Dublin, Virginia after receiving three reckless driving citations in a span of 30 minutes.

Spurred by a Facebook post from her mother, HBCU students and alumni soon launched a campaign demanding justice for the honors graduate.

But new information provided by Kitchen’s attorney sheds new light on the case. From the Roanoke Times:

(Jimmy) Turk said Kitchen was pulled over by a state trooper in Pulaski County the first time when she was going south on Interstate 81 during a trip home from Hampton to California. Kitchen then became confused and started driving north on I-81 where she drove by the same officer running radar. He stopped and ticketed her again, Turk said.

Kitchen then began driving south, and she was stopped a third time by a different state trooper, Turk said.

The vehicle Kitchen’s was driving was clocked at over 90 miles an hour each time, Turk said.

According to Turk, the 21-year-old Los Angeles native also told a court magistrate that she did not have a permanent address, prompting her to be detained.

She is scheduled for a bond hearing tomorrow morning.

