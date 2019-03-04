New Report Shows Tennessee Falling Behind in Minority College Success, But Tennessee State Essential to Meeting the Goal

A new report from Complete Tennessee, a higher education research and policy advocacy organization, shows that the state is falling behind the nation in college retention and completion outcomes for minority students.

But a deeper dive into the report also shows that Tennessee State University is nearly singularly responsible for much of the state’s positive gains in faculty diversity and minority student access. Complete Tennessee Executive Director Kenyatta Lovett joined us to discuss the report’s results, and how the state can better leverage opportunities to close the achievement gap.