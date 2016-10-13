New York Times to Donald Trump: Bring it, Bitch

Counters libel claim with facts, pettiness.

The New York Times has responded to Donald Trump plans to sue the paper for libel. With actual facts and a terse letter designed as yet another political selfie taken against the backdrop of his dumpster-fire presidential campaign.

The Times was under no obligation to print a story on what was, despite Trump’s bluster, a potential matter of litigation. But in the pettiest of journalistic flawless victories the Times wrote a full article about the saga.

Trump Threatens to Sue The Times Over Article on Unwanted Advances

Donald J. Trump threatened to sue The New York Times for libel on Wednesday night in response to an article that…www.nytimes.com

And then there was this humble brag on its own ripple effect.