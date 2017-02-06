NFL Honors Hall of Famers from HBCUs, But It Ain’t Easy to Find the Replay

As if it wasn’t bad enough that the New England Patriots won.

Dozens of former athletes from historically black colleges and universities were honored in Houston last night as a part of the Super Bowl pre-game festivities.

Black Twitter went crazy in amazement and surprise seeing some of the greatest players in league history interjecting black history into the most popular television show of the year. But if you are looking for the on-demand video of the HBCU tribute, be prepared for a bit of a hunt.

As of this writing, the video is not on the NFL’s official YouTube page or the on-demand video section of NFL.com. You can see unofficial versions of it, courtesy of content-creating fans.

But the standalone video of the ceremony which preceded the performances of ‘God Bless America’ and the ‘Star-Spangled Banner,’ which are available on these channels, is gone.

There’s probably not a grand conspiracy to have blocked the video out from fan access. The NFL likely would not have gone through the trouble of dedicating 10 minutes to highlighting HBCUs for an international viewing audience, only to be skewered for not putting the video of it up a day after. Perhaps the video coordinator forgot. Perhaps a more elaborate package is under development.

But for a billion-dollar enterprise which had videos up of individual highlights, post-game reaction and behind-the-scenes views of post-Super Bowl jubilation and devastation, it seems pretty odd that the video with Black History Month and HBCU-related content is buried within its overall package of Super Bowl highlights.