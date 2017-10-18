No Active Shooter at Howard

No arrests have been made and no evidence has been confirmed at Howard University this evening after reports of an active shooter on campus sent students, faculty and school supporters throughout the country into high alert.

Campus officials this evening clarified that no suspects have been formally charged, and no weapon was recovered after claims of an armed gunman on campus swept through social media, forcing a campus shelter-in-place order and the cancellation of classes.

Wayne A. I. Frederick on Twitter After a thorough sweep and investigation, it was concluded that there was no evidence of an armed gunman on campus.

Wayne A. I. Frederick on Twitter An all clear was issued at approximately 2 p.m. Our number one priority is the safety of every member of the Howard community.

From the Washington Post:

D.C. police say no evidence found of shooter at Howard University October 17, 2017 Calls about a possible active shooter at Howard University on Tuesday that drew a large police response came after a student’s ex-boyfriend repeatedly threatened her and warned her about being on campus, according to law enforcement officials and court documents.