No Active Shooter at Howard

No arrests have been made and no evidence has been confirmed at Howard University this evening after reports of an active shooter on campus sent students, faculty and school supporters throughout the country into high alert.
Campus officials this evening clarified that no suspects have been formally charged, and no weapon was recovered after claims of an armed gunman on campus swept through social media, forcing a campus shelter-in-place order and the cancellation of classes.
After a thorough sweep and investigation, it was concluded that there was no evidence of an armed gunman on campus.
An all clear was issued at approximately 2 p.m. Our number one priority is the safety of every member of the Howard community.
From the Washington Post:
D.C. police say no evidence found of shooter at Howard University
October 17, 2017 Calls about a possible active shooter at Howard University on Tuesday that drew a large police response came after a student’s ex-boyfriend repeatedly threatened her and warned her about being on campus, according to law enforcement officials and court documents.
The incident began to unfold shortly before noon at the university, which is off Georgia and Michigan avenues. Joy said the first call to campus police reported a shooting at the College of Medicine building near the 2400 block of Sixth Street NW. Campus officers reported that they did not hear any gunshots but began to search the floors.
At 12:02 p.m., another call — this one anonymous — reporting a shooting at Howard’s administrative building came in to the District’s 911 center, the Office of Unified Communication. Officials said it was the first of five separate 911 calls reporting a shooting.
