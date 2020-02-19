Submit your nominations for the 2020 HBCU Honors here. Nominations must include a link to a 90-second video that explains what this HBCU student, executive, faculty/staff member, alumnus, or supporter has done over the last seven months to support a campus or the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Nominate for the 2020 HBCU Honors
Submit your nominations for the 2020 HBCU Honors here. Nominations must include a link to a 90-second video that explains what this HBCU student, executive, faculty/staff member, alumnus, or supporter has done over the last seven months to support a campus or the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sign up to like post
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.