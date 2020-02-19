HBCU Digest

Nominate for the 2020 HBCU Honors

Jarrett Carter Sr.Oct 2 7

Submit your nominations for the 2020 HBCU Honors here. Nominations must include a link to a 90-second video that explains what this HBCU student, executive, faculty/staff member, alumnus, or supporter has done over the last seven months to support a campus or the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Create your profile

Only paying subscribers can comment on this post

© 2020 HBCU Digest. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack