Norfolk State Alum Devon Henry Featured in Fortune Magazine

Norfolk State University alumnus Devon Henry was recently profiled in Fortune Magazine’s ‘Inner City 100,’ a feature on small businesses making big gains in metropolitan areas nationwide. From Forbes:

A native Newport News resident, Devon Henry knows the value in supporting small and disadvantaged businesses. Team Henry, which provides construction management, environmental, marine, and emergency response services, created a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise consortium — a collection of 30 different small disadvantaged businesses — to collaborate on a big FAA contract. In addition to being a registered DBE, the company is also a Small Business Administration certified 8(a) participant and is located in a HUBZone — all of which open funding opportunities. Henry has also created an endowment at Norfolk State University with a focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

In 2013, NSU recognized Henry at its Distinguished Alumni Awards Dinner.