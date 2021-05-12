WATCH: Norfolk State President Javaune Adams-Gaston

Jarrett Carter Sr.
12 hr ago

Dr. Gaston shares insights on philanthropic development stemming from the MacKenzie Scott gift, planning for campus life during recovery from the pandemic, and setting expectations of community excellence.

Editor’s Note: Try to tell from the look on my face how many times one of my children came into the studio during this interview.
