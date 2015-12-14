Norfolk State Names Eddie Moore as Permanent President

The Norfolk State University Board of Visitors last week named Eddie Moore as its permanent president, removing the interim label he has held since arriving on campus in September 2013, and marking the third Virginia HBCU to tap the former state treasurer to lead as president.

Moore, credited with correcting significant issues with the school’s accounting and audit reporting over the last five years, was recently lauded for helping NSU to have probationary status removed from its accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Board members called Moore change agent for helping the school through an uncertain period of leadership and operations.

“Eddie Moore is the right leader at the right time for Norfolk State,” asserts (Board Chair Thomas) Chewning. “His strong leadership skills have been invaluable during a challenging period for the university, and continuity of leadership will allow us to stay focused on key initiatives vital to the future growth of the university.”

Moore served as president of Virginia State University from 1997–2010, guiding the institution to record enrollment, programmatic and campus expansion. He also served as interim president of Saint Paul’s College in the years prior to its closing, helping to raise nearly $5 million before outstanding debts and low enrollment forced its closure.

“I am honored and humbled by the faith the Board of Visitors has entrusted in me today by appointing me President of this great institution,” said Moore. “Norfolk State has many strengths. Chief among those strengths is the supportive environment created by our faculty and staff and experienced by our students and alumni. Students have said that the personal encouragement and close mentorship of NSU’s faculty makes a lasting difference in the academic experience. We are well-positioned for a brighter future.”

