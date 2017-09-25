Norfolk State President Eddie Moore Announces Retirement

Eddie Moore, an iconic figure in Virginia who has led three of the state’s historically black colleges, has announced his plans to retire at the end of this year.

The Norfolk State Spartan Echo student newspaper broke the news on the retirement, delivered through a letter from the NSU Board of Visitors to the campus community this morning.

President and CEO Eddie N. Moore, Jr. retires from Norfolk State (Note: a video statement from President Moore is available at the end of this article.) Norfolk State University President and CEO Eddie N. Moore, Jr. announced in writing his retirement to the NSU Board of Visitors on Monday, Sept. 25. The BOV formally accepted his retirement decision through a special call meeting the same day…

Moore served as president of Virginia State University from 1997-2010, guiding the institution to record enrollment, programmatic and campus expansion. He also served as interim president of Saint Paul’s College, helping to raise nearly $5 million before outstanding debts and low enrollment forced its closure.

The former treasurer for the commonwealth is expected to formally retire before the end of the calendar year.