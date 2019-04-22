The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning today announced North Carolina Central University Provost Felecia Nave as the preferred candidate for the Alcorn State University presidential vacancy.
The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning today announced North Carolina Central University Provost Felecia Nave as the preferred candidate for the Alcorn State University presidential vacancy.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.