North Carolina A&T Capital Campaign Raises $181 Million, Believed to Be Largest Amount Ever Raised by a Public HBCU

North Carolina A&T State University has raised more than $181 million over the last eight years, a record for the flagship historically Black institution and believed to be the most successful capital campaign ever launched by a public HBCU.

According to a release, record alumni giving and 35 corporate and individual donations in excess of $1 million – including a historic $45 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott – helped to more than double the original fundraising goal of $85 million set in 2012.

A&T passed that mark two years ago, and now reports endowment assets of more than $153 million.

“More than 21,300 donors took a hard look at North Carolina A&T and invested in its promise and potential. Our students, faculty and academic programs earned those investments, and the total of that generosity is a reflection of the quality of this community of scholars,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. “We’re grateful for what this says about our university now, and excited about what it means for our future.”

The university has raised $15 million in every fiscal year since the launch of the campaign, which supports hundreds of need and merit-based scholarship initiatives, centers of excellence in cybersecurity, business, applied sciences and the liberal arts, faculty research, and marketing campaigns.

“Over the past 130 years, North Carolina A&T has developed as a university through serious individual and collective commitment, often charting success despite the availability of public and private investments rather than because of them,” said Willie A. Deese, campaign co-chair. “The funds raised in this campaign are making possible a great many things that some longstanding research universities may take for granted, and the excitement around that makes its own mighty contribution to the success and momentum of our university.

“This campaign has shown us the future of A&T, and it is very bright, indeed.”