North Carolina A&T Receives Largest Corporate Gift in School History from Walmart

Officials from North Carolina A&T State University and Walmart today announced a $5 million investment in the institution as part of a multi-tiered initiative to build racial equity in education and workforce development in North Carolina.

The gift, the largest in university history, will support student scholarship access, professional training in engineering and business, and a new Black male achievement initiative housed in the university’s Willie A. Deese College of Business.

North Carolina A&T Chancellor Harold Martin discussed the gift and its potential impact for the campus and the region.