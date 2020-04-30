North Carolina A&T's Harold Martin Talks Reopening Campus in the Fall, and Virginia State's Makola Abdullah Talks HBCUs as a Coronavirus Response Weapon

North Carolina A&T Chancellor Harold Martin

As NCAT announces plans for a fall reopening, Dr. Martin shares his thoughts on how HBCU communities must work hard to find the balance between public health priorities and informed optimism in restarting economies.

Virginia State President Makola Abdullah

Dr. Abdullah provides insight on his letter to Congress asking for HBCU inclusion in the nation's pandemic response and looks ahead at the challenges of reopening the HBCU community.