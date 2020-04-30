North Carolina A&T's Harold Martin Talks Reopening Campus in the Fall, and Virginia State's Makola Abdullah Talks HBCUs as a Coronavirus Response Weapon
North Carolina A&T Chancellor Harold Martin
As NCAT announces plans for a fall reopening, Dr. Martin shares his thoughts on how HBCU communities must work hard to find the balance between public health priorities and informed optimism in restarting economies.
Virginia State President Makola Abdullah
Dr. Abdullah provides insight on his letter to Congress asking for HBCU inclusion in the nation's pandemic response and looks ahead at the challenges of reopening the HBCU community.
| 2
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.