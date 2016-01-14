North Carolina A&T Joins Coalition in Support of Connect NC Bond Plan

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”400.0"]

Courtesy: North Carolina A&T Media Relations[/caption]

North Carolina A&T State University Chancellor Harold Martin will join higher education leaders from Guilford County today to sign a resolution of support for the Connect NC Bond plan, a proposal that seeks to deliver more than $2 billion to improve infrastructure at the state’s public colleges, parks, and agencies.

The proposal, if passed by voters during the state primary elections on March 15, will award $980 million to the UNC System, and will include $90 million in bonds for A&T to construct a new academic facility for engineering teaching, research and engagement.

Experts say the bond plan is critical in meeting population growth in the state through job creation and attractiveness to research and corporate entities interested in headquartering in North Carolina.

style=”display:block”

data-ad-client=”ca-pub-5494528208355176"

data-ad-slot=”5957960395"

data-ad-format=”auto”>