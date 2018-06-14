North Carolina A&T Announces Naming Rights For Football Stadium

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Aggie Stadium, home to the reigning historically black college and university (HBCU) football national champions and track teams that have won seven conference championships over the past two years, will be renamed BB&T Stadium, thanks to a significant gift from the banking and financial services corporation, officials announced today.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.