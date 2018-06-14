North Carolina A&T Announces Naming Rights For Football Stadium

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jun 14, 2018

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Aggie Stadium, home to the reigning historically black college and university (HBCU) football national champions and track teams that have won seven conference championships over the past two years, will be renamed BB&T Stadium, thanks to a significant gift from the banking and financial services corporation, officials announced today.

