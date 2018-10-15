North Carolina A&T Blue & Gold Marching Machine’s “This is America” Show

North Carolina A&T State University’s Blue & Gold Marching Machine showcased a powerful commentary on America’s struggles with race, equity and opportunity in its recent “This is America” halftime show.
View this post on Instagram
#dontbesilent Photo by @b_gmm Media Team. Follow the A&T Band on Facebook to see full albums from this game and all BGMM Performances.
A post shared by OFFICIAL Golden Delight (@ncatgoldendelight) on Oct 13, 2018 at 7:53pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by OFFICIAL Golden Delight (@ncatgoldendelight) on Oct 13, 2018 at 12:40pm PDT
