North Carolina A&T Repeats as HBCU Hackathon National Champions

A mobile app designed to enhance the car buying experience propelled a team of budding tech entrepreneurs from North Carolina A&T State University, as the school won Black Enterprise Magazine’s TechConneXT BE Smart Hackathon for the second consecutive year.

N.C. A&T Takes Top Spot at Black Enterprise Hackathon for Second Year Greensboro, N.C. (Oct. 11, 2017) – For the second consecutive year a team of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University computer science students took home the top prize for Black Enterprise’s TechConneXt Summit BE SMART hackathon in Silicon Valley.

The Aggie++ team, comprised of computer science majors Brandon Long, Aaren Avery, Kaila Billie and Jean Olivier Beya, took home a $40,000 cash prize for their concept.

From a release: