North Carolina A&T Repeats as HBCU Hackathon National Champions

A mobile app designed to enhance the car buying experience propelled a team of budding tech entrepreneurs from North Carolina A&T State University, as the school won Black Enterprise Magazine’s TechConneXT BE Smart Hackathon for the second consecutive year.
The Aggie++ team, comprised of computer science majors Brandon Long, Aaren Avery, Kaila Billie and Jean Olivier Beya, took home a $40,000 cash prize for their concept.
Fifteen HBCU teams were charged with creating a virtual retail environment for Toyota and implementing a better and more personalized user experience for customers. TASHA allows users to access public data for all current vehicle models, explore a vehicle through a 360-degree virtual reality experience of what it’s like to sit in the car, obtain recommendations based on real-time responses and more.
The team’s presentation included a simulation of the app’s capabilities like providing directions to the dealership and a specific car, alerting a dealer of arrival, requesting the keys for a test drive and answering specific questions. The team made provision for nearly every scenario.
