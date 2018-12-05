North Carolina A&T’s Tarik Cohen Makes NFL History, Immediately Credits HBCUs

Courtesy: Brace Hemmelgarn – USA Today Sports

North Carolina A&T State University football legend and Chicago Bears tailback Tarik Cohen had an impressive game last week, joining Mississippi Valley State University standout and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in an elite club for single-game statistical achievement.

And as NBC Chicago Bears reporter JJ Stankevitz reports, Cohen took the opportunity to promote historically black colleges as an ideal football destination for future players.

WGN reports on Cohen’s emergence as one of the NFL’s best multi-purpose offensive weapons.