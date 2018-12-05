North Carolina A&T’s Tarik Cohen Makes NFL History, Immediately Credits HBCUs

Courtesy: Brace Hemmelgarn – USA Today Sports
North Carolina A&T State University football legend and Chicago Bears tailback Tarik Cohen had an impressive game last week, joining Mississippi Valley State University standout and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in an elite club for single-game statistical achievement.
And as NBC Chicago Bears reporter JJ Stankevitz reports, Cohen took the opportunity to promote historically black colleges as an ideal football destination for future players.
https://twitter.com/JJStankevitz/status/1070021919129374720
WGN reports on Cohen’s emergence as one of the NFL’s best multi-purpose offensive weapons.
It continues a strong production year for Cohen, whose talents are being full utilitzed in this offense this year. His receiving yards have gone from 353 yards in 16 games in 2017 to 659 in 12 games this season, with his average per catch jumping from 6.7 to 11.2.
Cohen has four receiving touchdowns and two on the ground, where he’s averaging 4.3 yards per carry. While the previous 11 games were great, nothing shows the running back’s potential more in this offense than three-and-a-half memorable hours at Met Life Stadium.
