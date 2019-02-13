North Carolina A&T’s Terrence J Named National HBCU Ambassador for Thurgood Marshall College Fund

North Carolina A&T State University alumnus, actor and activist Terrance J was today announced as the national ambassador for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the largest advocacy organization representing the nation’s public historically black colleges and universities.

“It is an honor to be the new Thurgood Marshall College Fund National Ambassador,”said Terrence J. “ As a product of a publicly-supported HBCU, I look forward to using my platform to highlight, promote and put a big spotlight on TMCF, and the 47 member- schools they represent because I know first hand the value of HBCUs.”

Terrance J has earned acclaim as a television personality and advocate for HBCUs, serving as a presenter at the TMCF 31st Anniversary Awards Gala, and being tabbed as the host of the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

“Terrence J is a role model to many young people and this is great news for TMCF. His drive, energy, commitment to HBCUs, and desire to use his international celebrity for good, is inspiring,” said Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO. “Having someone so dedicated to shining the light on supporting TMCF, and the nearly 300,000 students at our member-schools, is exactly why we are thrilled to have him as our new National Ambassador.”