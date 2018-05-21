North Carolina HBCUs Dominate 2018 HBCU Awards Finalist Ballot

North Carolina’s historically black colleges and universities secured 25 spots in this year’s 2018 HBCU Awards finalist ballot, the most ever for one state in the eight-year history of the awards gala.
Howard University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Tennessee State University tied for the lead with 10 nominations, including higher honors bids for female and male president of the year for Tennessee State President Glenda Baskin Glover, and NCA&T Chancellor Harold Martin, respectively; and HBCU of the Year.
Two-time HBCU Male President of the Year and Paul Quinn College President Michael Sorrell secured his sixth nomination for the award and will vie against previous winners Dillard University President Walter Kimbrough, and 2017 award winner and Virginia State University President Makola Abdullah.
2017 HBCU Female President of the Year and Central State University President Cynthia Jackson-Hammond returns for the 2018 edition seeking to become the first two-time winner of the individual award and first HBCU of the Year award winner in consecutive years.
Headlining alumni punctuate this year’s finalist list. Local favorite and Morgan State University alumna April Ryan, a CNN political commentator and White House correspondent earns her first HBCU Awards nomination, and will view for the title against Ruth Carter, a Hampton alumna and the first African American woman to be nominated for an Emmy award in costume design for her work in Spike Lee’s ‘Malcolm X’ and Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amistad.’
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin (Morehouse College) headlines a list of first-time nominees which includes Howard University alumnus and acclaimed actor Chadwick Boseman, and Hampton University President William R. Harvey (Talladega College).
Dr. Harvey, who will complete his 40th year as Hampton president this year, will be honored during this year’s ceremony as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award, which will also be formally named in his honor during the awards gala.
The HBCU Awards is the first and only national awards ceremony honoring individual and institutional achievement at historically black colleges and universities throughout the country. Winners are selected by a panel of previous winners, journalist, HBCU executives, students and alumni for the merit of accomplishment and for generating positive coverage for HBCU campus communities.
More than 700 nominations were received for this year’s nomination process, an event record.
The 2018 HBCU Awards will be held on June 22 at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available here, and discounted hotel room rates are available here.
Awards in Student Activities
Best Marching Band
Miles College Purple Marching Machine
North Carolina A&T State University Blue & Gold Marching Machine
Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm
Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands
Tuskegee University Marching Crimson Pipers
Best Choir
Claflin University Concert Choir
Dillard University Concert Choir
North Carolina Central University Vocal Jazz Ensemble
Winston-Salem State University Singing Rams
Best Student Government Association
Hampton University
Howard University
Livingstone College
Prairie View A&M University
Spelman College
Best Student Organization
Harris-Stowe State University NAACP Chapter
Howard University WHBCU 96.3 Student Radio
Jackson State University Honda Campus All-Star Challenge Team
North Carolina Central University Student Orientation, Advising and Registration Leaders
Tennessee State University Collegiate Citizens Police Academy
Awards in Publications
Best Student Newspaper
Claflin University “The Panther”
Howard University “The Hilltop”
Morgan State University “The Spokesman”
Prairie View A&M University “The Panther”
Southern University “Southern Digest”
Best Alumni Publication
University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff – UAPB Magazine
University of the District of Columbia – Legacy Magazine
Florida A&M University – A&M Magazine
Oakwood University – Oakwood Magazine
Winston-Salem State University – Archway Magazine
Awards in Academic Excellence
Best Research Center
Delaware State University Center for Neuroscience Research
Hampton University Center for Atmospheric Science Research
Howard University Center for Sickle Cell Disease
Jackson State University Mississippi Urban Research Center
Kentucky State University Atwood Center for Race, Education, and the Democratic Ideal
Tennessee State University Otis Floyd Nursery Research Center
Best Fine Arts Program
Alabama State University College of Visual and Performing Arts
Dillard University Theatre Program
Howard University Gallery of Art
North Carolina A&T State University Theatre Arts Program
Best Business Program
Central State University Ohio Summer Banking Institute
Hampton University School of Business
Prairie View A&M University College of Business
Virginia State University Reginald F. Lewis College of Business
Best Science, Technology, Engineer and Mathematics (STEM) Program
Alabama A&M University College of Agricultural, Life and Natural Sciences
Howard University College of Engineering and Architecture
North Carolina A&T College of Science and Technology
Tennessee State University College of Agriculture, Human and Natural Sciences
Winston-Salem State University School of Health Sciences
Best Nursing Program
Delaware State University
Fayetteville State University
Florida A&M University
Lincoln University of Missouri
Winston-Salem State University
Best Social Work Program
Clark-Atlanta University
North Carolina Central University
Fayetteville State University
Winston-Salem State University
Awards in Alumni Activity
Male Alumnus of the Year
Marc Battle – University of the District of Columbia
Chadwick Boseman – Howard University
Leon Daggs Jr. – Harris-Stowe State University
William Harvey – Talladega College
James Shaw – Tennessee State University
Randall Woodfin – Morehouse College
Female Alumna of the Year
Ruth Carter – Hampton University
Raye Jean Jordan Montague – University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff
April Ryan – Morgan State University
Gladys West – Virginia State University
Hope Wiseman – Spelman College
National Alumni Association of the Year
Alabama A&M University National Alumni Association
Bennett College National Alumnae Association
North Carolina Central University National Alumni Association
Spelman College National Alumnae Association
Texas Southern University National Alumni Association
Awards in Athletic Excellence
Female Coach of the Year
AnneMarie Gilbert – Virginia Union University Women’s Basketball
Sandy Pugh – Southern University Women’s Basketball
Kim Terrell-Kearney – North Carolina A&T State University Bowling
Nakeya Hall – Alabama A&M University Softball
Male Coach of the Year
Reggie Barlow – Virginia State University
Grady Brewer – Morehouse College
Rod Broadway – North Carolina A&T State University
Quinton Morgan – Langston University
Female Athlete of the Year
Haileigh Adams – Grambling State University
Dynesha Powell – Harris-Stowe State University
Tiaria Norman – Claflin University
Tia Wooten – Tennessee State University
Male Athlete of the Year
Trenton Cannon – Virginia State University
Amir Hall – Bowie State University
Maximilian Kuester – Hampton University
Juan Scott – Central State University
Best Women’s Team of the Year
Dillard University Women’s Basketball
North Carolina A&T State University Women’s Basketball
Virginia Union University Women’s Basketball
Lincoln University (MO) Outdoor Track and Field
Best Men’s Team of the Year
Texas Southern University Men’s Basketball
Morehouse College Men’s Basketball
Langston University Football
North Carolina A&T State University Football
Tuskegee University Football
Virginia State University Football
Awards in Individual Achievement
Female Student of the Year
Martha Baye – Hampton University
Brianna Bundick-Kelly – Virginia State University
Salonica Hunter – University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Theresa Lyles – Tennessee State University
Male Student of the Year
Brandon Brown – Claflin University
Jonathon Randle – Prairie View A&M University
Naton Smith – Tennessee State University
Julien Turner – Morehouse College
Female Faculty Member of the Year
Kristen Broady – Kentucky State University
Goldie Byrd – North Carolina A&T State University
Gulnaz Javan- Alabama State University
Bahiyyah Muhammad – Howard University
Wendy White – Tougaloo College
Male Faculty Member of the Year
Greg Carr – Howard University
Robert Collins – Dillard University
Danny Harvey – Prairie View A&M University
Jeremy Winston – Central State University
Clayton Yates – Tuskegee University
Sung-Jin Cho – North Carolina A&T State University
Highest Honors
Female President of the Year
Roslyn Clark-Artis – Benedict College
Mary Schmidt Campbell – Spelman College
Glenda Baskin Glover – Tennessee State University
Cynthia Jackson-Hammond – Central State University
Valerie Montgomery-Rice – Morehouse School of Medicine
Male President of the Year
Makola Abdullah – Virginia State University
Andrew Hugine – Alabama A&M University
Walter Kimbrough – Dillard University
Harold Martin – North Carolina A&T State University
Elwood Robinson – Winston-Salem State University
Michael Sorrell – Paul Quinn College
Board of Trustees of the Year
Delaware State University
Howard University
Paul Quinn College
Talladega College
Virginia State University
Historically Black College/University of the Year
Central State University
North Carolina A&T State University
Prairie View A&M University
Tennessee State University
Tuskegee University
Virginia State University
Winston-Salem State University
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.