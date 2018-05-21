North Carolina HBCUs Dominate 2018 HBCU Awards Finalist Ballot

North Carolina’s historically black colleges and universities secured 25 spots in this year’s 2018 HBCU Awards finalist ballot, the most ever for one state in the eight-year history of the awards gala.

Howard University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Tennessee State University tied for the lead with 10 nominations, including higher honors bids for female and male president of the year for Tennessee State President Glenda Baskin Glover, and NCA&T Chancellor Harold Martin, respectively; and HBCU of the Year.

Two-time HBCU Male President of the Year and Paul Quinn College President Michael Sorrell secured his sixth nomination for the award and will vie against previous winners Dillard University President Walter Kimbrough, and 2017 award winner and Virginia State University President Makola Abdullah.

2017 HBCU Female President of the Year and Central State University President Cynthia Jackson-Hammond returns for the 2018 edition seeking to become the first two-time winner of the individual award and first HBCU of the Year award winner in consecutive years.

Headlining alumni punctuate this year’s finalist list. Local favorite and Morgan State University alumna April Ryan, a CNN political commentator and White House correspondent earns her first HBCU Awards nomination, and will view for the title against Ruth Carter, a Hampton alumna and the first African American woman to be nominated for an Emmy award in costume design for her work in Spike Lee’s ‘Malcolm X’ and Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amistad.’

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin (Morehouse College) headlines a list of first-time nominees which includes Howard University alumnus and acclaimed actor Chadwick Boseman, and Hampton University President William R. Harvey (Talladega College).

Dr. Harvey, who will complete his 40th year as Hampton president this year, will be honored during this year’s ceremony as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award, which will also be formally named in his honor during the awards gala.

The HBCU Awards is the first and only national awards ceremony honoring individual and institutional achievement at historically black colleges and universities throughout the country. Winners are selected by a panel of previous winners, journalist, HBCU executives, students and alumni for the merit of accomplishment and for generating positive coverage for HBCU campus communities.

More than 700 nominations were received for this year’s nomination process, an event record.

The 2018 HBCU Awards will be held on June 22 at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available here, and discounted hotel room rates are available here.

Awards in Student Activities

Best Marching Band

Miles College Purple Marching Machine

North Carolina A&T State University Blue & Gold Marching Machine

Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm

Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands

Tuskegee University Marching Crimson Pipers

Best Choir

Claflin University Concert Choir

Dillard University Concert Choir

North Carolina Central University Vocal Jazz Ensemble

Winston-Salem State University Singing Rams

Best Student Government Association

Hampton University

Howard University

Livingstone College

Prairie View A&M University

Spelman College

Best Student Organization

Harris-Stowe State University NAACP Chapter

Howard University WHBCU 96.3 Student Radio

Jackson State University Honda Campus All-Star Challenge Team

North Carolina Central University Student Orientation, Advising and Registration Leaders

Tennessee State University Collegiate Citizens Police Academy

Awards in Publications

Best Student Newspaper

Claflin University “The Panther”

Howard University “The Hilltop”

Morgan State University “The Spokesman”

Prairie View A&M University “The Panther”

Southern University “Southern Digest”

Best Alumni Publication

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff – UAPB Magazine

University of the District of Columbia – Legacy Magazine

Florida A&M University – A&M Magazine

Oakwood University – Oakwood Magazine

Winston-Salem State University – Archway Magazine

Awards in Academic Excellence

Best Research Center

Delaware State University Center for Neuroscience Research

Hampton University Center for Atmospheric Science Research

Howard University Center for Sickle Cell Disease

Jackson State University Mississippi Urban Research Center

Kentucky State University Atwood Center for Race, Education, and the Democratic Ideal

Tennessee State University Otis Floyd Nursery Research Center

Best Fine Arts Program

Alabama State University College of Visual and Performing Arts

Dillard University Theatre Program

Howard University Gallery of Art

North Carolina A&T State University Theatre Arts Program

Best Business Program

Central State University Ohio Summer Banking Institute

Hampton University School of Business

Prairie View A&M University College of Business

Virginia State University Reginald F. Lewis College of Business

Best Science, Technology, Engineer and Mathematics (STEM) Program

Alabama A&M University College of Agricultural, Life and Natural Sciences

Howard University College of Engineering and Architecture

North Carolina A&T College of Science and Technology

Tennessee State University College of Agriculture, Human and Natural Sciences

Winston-Salem State University School of Health Sciences

Best Nursing Program

Delaware State University

Fayetteville State University

Florida A&M University

Lincoln University of Missouri

Winston-Salem State University

Best Social Work Program

Clark-Atlanta University

North Carolina Central University

Fayetteville State University

Winston-Salem State University

Awards in Alumni Activity

Male Alumnus of the Year

Marc Battle – University of the District of Columbia

Chadwick Boseman – Howard University

Leon Daggs Jr. – Harris-Stowe State University

William Harvey – Talladega College

James Shaw – Tennessee State University

Randall Woodfin – Morehouse College

Female Alumna of the Year

Ruth Carter – Hampton University

Raye Jean Jordan Montague – University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

April Ryan – Morgan State University

Gladys West – Virginia State University

Hope Wiseman – Spelman College

National Alumni Association of the Year

Alabama A&M University National Alumni Association

Bennett College National Alumnae Association

North Carolina Central University National Alumni Association

Spelman College National Alumnae Association

Texas Southern University National Alumni Association

Awards in Athletic Excellence

Female Coach of the Year

AnneMarie Gilbert – Virginia Union University Women’s Basketball

Sandy Pugh – Southern University Women’s Basketball

Kim Terrell-Kearney – North Carolina A&T State University Bowling

Nakeya Hall – Alabama A&M University Softball

Male Coach of the Year

Reggie Barlow – Virginia State University

Grady Brewer – Morehouse College

Rod Broadway – North Carolina A&T State University

Quinton Morgan – Langston University

Female Athlete of the Year

Haileigh Adams – Grambling State University

Dynesha Powell – Harris-Stowe State University

Tiaria Norman – Claflin University

Tia Wooten – Tennessee State University

Male Athlete of the Year

Trenton Cannon – Virginia State University

Amir Hall – Bowie State University

Maximilian Kuester – Hampton University

Juan Scott – Central State University

Best Women’s Team of the Year

Dillard University Women’s Basketball

North Carolina A&T State University Women’s Basketball

Virginia Union University Women’s Basketball

Lincoln University (MO) Outdoor Track and Field

Best Men’s Team of the Year

Texas Southern University Men’s Basketball

Morehouse College Men’s Basketball

Langston University Football

North Carolina A&T State University Football

Tuskegee University Football

Virginia State University Football

Awards in Individual Achievement

Female Student of the Year

Martha Baye – Hampton University

Brianna Bundick-Kelly – Virginia State University

Salonica Hunter – University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Theresa Lyles – Tennessee State University

Male Student of the Year

Brandon Brown – Claflin University

Jonathon Randle – Prairie View A&M University

Naton Smith – Tennessee State University

Julien Turner – Morehouse College

Female Faculty Member of the Year

Kristen Broady – Kentucky State University

Goldie Byrd – North Carolina A&T State University

Gulnaz Javan- Alabama State University

Bahiyyah Muhammad – Howard University

Wendy White – Tougaloo College

Male Faculty Member of the Year

Greg Carr – Howard University

Robert Collins – Dillard University

Danny Harvey – Prairie View A&M University

Jeremy Winston – Central State University

Clayton Yates – Tuskegee University

Sung-Jin Cho – North Carolina A&T State University

Highest Honors

Female President of the Year

Roslyn Clark-Artis – Benedict College

Mary Schmidt Campbell – Spelman College

Glenda Baskin Glover – Tennessee State University

Cynthia Jackson-Hammond – Central State University

Valerie Montgomery-Rice – Morehouse School of Medicine

Male President of the Year

Makola Abdullah – Virginia State University

Andrew Hugine – Alabama A&M University

Walter Kimbrough – Dillard University

Harold Martin – North Carolina A&T State University

Elwood Robinson – Winston-Salem State University

Michael Sorrell – Paul Quinn College

Board of Trustees of the Year

Delaware State University

Howard University

Paul Quinn College

Talladega College

Virginia State University

Historically Black College/University of the Year

Central State University

North Carolina A&T State University

Prairie View A&M University

Tennessee State University

Tuskegee University

Virginia State University

Winston-Salem State University