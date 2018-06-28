NYC High School Student ‘Malcolm X’ Headed to Oakwood

As a senior at Christ the King High School in Queens, NY, Malcolm Combs made headlines when he filed a complaint against the school with the city’s Commission on Human Rights for refusing to allow him to print ‘Malcolm X’ on his senior sweater (X is short for his middle name Xavier).

While his appeal to the commission did not result in his being allowed to customize his gear, he’ll have plenty of support for such fashion choices at his next school, as he’ll be enrolling in Oakwood University this fall. From an OU news release:

He is described as “very vocal” about his civil rights, as he has challenged his school about his name. Malcolm has met the daughter of Malcolm X, Rev. Al Sharpton, and other notables as they stood beside him in this battle.

Combs will major in mass communications and will join his sister at Oakwood, a member of the Aeolians choir.