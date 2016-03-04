Oakland Raiders Sign Fort Valley State Alum Marquette King to Long Term Deal

Former Fort Valley State University standout punter Marquette King has signed a long-term contract to remain with the NFL’s Oakland Raiders, a deal worth $16.5 million over five years, with more than $5 million guaranteed.

One of the league’s most prolific special teams’ weapons, King set a Raiders record last season with nearly half of his 83 punts downed inside of opponents’ 20-yard line, good for second overall in the NFL.

As a collegian, King was named to the SIAC all-conference first team and team MVP in 2011. That same season, King led the conference with a 43 yard-per-punt average, and kicked 16 punts greater than 50 yards.

King has become a YouTube legend for his ability to kick for more than 80 yards, a feat he pulled off against Bethune-Cookman during his junior season.