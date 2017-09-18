Only One Applicant for 12 South Carolina State Board Vacancies

The Times and Democrat today reports on the surprising lack of interest from community members in serving on the South Carolina State University board of trustees. Only one person has formally applied for appointment to serve the state’s flagship historically black college, as its interim board faces a 2018 deadline to find replacements.

The board is looking fill 12 positions on the board, which has been held by a seven-member board since 2015 following a massive shake up which resulted in a presidential firing and an essential takeover by the South Carolina legislature.

The interim board, handpicked by state lawmakers, has made headlines for dramatic cuts to the school’s operational budget and facilities, while rightsizing its finances and making incremental gains in enrollment.

