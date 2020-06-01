Paine Accreditation Formally Revoked, History-Making Sportscaster Ron Pinkney Dies, Texas Southern Keeps Up Attacks on Former President, and Spelman President Calls for AUC-Atlanta PD Partnership
Paine Formally Removed from SACS-COC Membership
Paine College has officially been removed from membership with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools’ Commission on Colleges, following a final ruling from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on the school’s appeal for a temporary stay of its revocation in 2016.
…