Paine Eyes Comeback with Large Incoming Class, Potential New Accreditor

The Augusta Chronicle reports on continuing efforts at Paine College to stabilize enrollment and to remain as a federally-recognized accredited institution.

School officials announced plans during a recent convocation to pursue accreditation through the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS).

The plan closely models an approach taken by Paul Quinn College, which in 2009 had its accreditation revoked by the Southern Association of Colleges Commission on Colleges, but was accepted into TRACS two years later.

Paine’s accreditation was revoked by SACS in 2016. The two sides are in court proceedings to determine the outcome of a lawsuit filed by the college in dispute of the decision.

From the Chronicle:

“We are optimistic that the recommendation will be that we get candidacy for full accreditation,” (Paine President Jerry) Hardee said. “It went very well.” There were several recommendations but they should be simple to answer and “we feel good about it,” he said.

Paine officials say that they expect total enrollment to approach 500 students this fall.