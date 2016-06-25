Paine Faculty Appeal for ‘Investment’ from Board Leadership

Three department chairpersons at Paine College have written a letter of appeal to college board vice-chair elect Michael Thurmond for investment in the institution beyond its crisis fundraising efforts.

The open letter, posted to Twitter and signed by Paine Humanities Chair Catherine Adams, Social Sciences Chair Lawanda Cummings and Physics Chair Raul Peters, cited the college’s campus-wide commitment to student access and research, personal ethics and professional outcome as reasons for continuing advocacy and investment.

“Paine College is a much-needed HBCU for students who want to attend a church-related college committed to the liberal arts and professional studies — not just the academically-favored students or the students with financially stable families. It is a safe space for a range of students to receive the intellectual, interpersonal and conscientious education needed for leadership and a social just society.”