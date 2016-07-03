Paine Raises More Than $3 Million in Campaign to Save School

Paine College has raised more than $3.1 million in it’s efforts to appeal and overturn the loss of its accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools’ Commission on Colleges.
But much work remains in demonstrating the school’s long-term infrastructure for boosting enrollment, cutting costs, or building alternative revenue sources to keep the school open. From WRDW:
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.