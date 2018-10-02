Papa John’s is Looking to Rebrand with Diversity. Zero Relationships with HBCUs Isn’t HelpingJarrett Carter Sr.Oct 2, 2018Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareThe path to redemption for a national pizza chain may begin with partnerships in the HBCU community.Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareSubscribe
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.