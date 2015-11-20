Partnership Guarantees Med School Admission for Harris-Stowe State Grads

Harris-Stowe State University this week announced a 3+1 articulation agreement with the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences to ensure medical degrees for qualifying HSSU undergraduates.

Five students will annually earn bachelor’s degrees from HSSU before entry into KCU’s one-year masters program in biosciences. Completion of this program guarantees admission into the KCU School of Osteopathic Medicine, a path that HSSU officials call an innovative resource to help in diversifying health care and research fields.

“Harris-Stowe State University is committed to continuing academic excellence in all our programs and has been particularly focused on STEM-related curriculum for the past few years,” said Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, president, Harris-Stowe State University. “This newest partnership with Kansas City University is extraordinary because it guarantees our most capable students a direct path to medical school, preparing them for careers as physicians or medical researchers.”

style=”display:block”

data-ad-client=”ca-pub-5494528208355176"

data-ad-slot=”5957960395"

data-ad-format=”auto”>