Paul Quinn Announces Campus Expansion in Plano, Texas

Paul Quinn College officials today annnounced plans to open a satellite campus in Plano, Texas; an expansion of the private HBCU’s urban work college model that will allow students greater access to professional training, quality housing and professional networking.

The new campus will be the first in a planned national expansion of Paul Quinn’s Urban Work College Model, designed to eradicate poverty among students and communities by delivering affordable higher education, funded largely through facilitated work experience and reduced student debt.

Since being designated by the Department of Education as the ninth federally-recognized Work College in 2017, the school has reduced tuition and fees by almost $10,000, lowered the average debt of its graduates by more than $30,000, and significantly improved student retention and graduation rates.

“This announcement marks yet another reminder of Plano’s excellence and why we are the city of choice for innovation, inclusion, and prosperity,” said Plano Mayor Harry A. LaRosiliere. “What’s most exciting with Paul Quinn College’s Plano arrival is the demonstration of educators, businesses, and civic leaders collaborating to transform the lives of our youth.”

In an exclusive interview, PQC President Michael Sorrell talked about the expansion.