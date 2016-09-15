Paul Quinn Featured on PBS NewsHour

HBCU kicks off series on re-imagining higher education.

Paul Quinn College has gained national attention for innovation in higher education — from transforming campus space to a large scale social entrepreneurial experiment, student activism in civic issues, and addressing the trillion-dollar student loan debt crisis.

Dallas’ flagship historically black college was featured on PBS NewsHour earlier this week, and provides deeper insight into the school’s growing pursuit of the title as ‘America’s HBCU.’