Paul Quinn Offers Shelter to Hurricane Harvey Evacuees

Paul Quinn College President Michael Sorrell announced this week plans for the college to offer shelter and support to evacuees of Hurricane Harvey.
In a Facebook message, Dr. Sorrell outlined the school’s partnership with the City of Dallas and continuing efforts to provide for displaced families and students.
