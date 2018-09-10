Paulette Dillard Named Shaw President

Shaw University Interim President Paulette Dillard was this weekend unanimously named as the school’s 18th president by the school’s board of trustees.

An alumna of Barber-Scotia College, Tennessee State University and Clark Atlanta University, Dr. Dillard had served as Shaw’s interim president interim president since July 2017, and previously as the university’s vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college of arts and sciences.

“I am honored to be selected by the Board of Trustees to continue to lead this great University,” said Dillard. “I am thankful and committed to intentional leadership of Shaw University as we continuing to grow as an institutional leader in the Raleigh community and globally abroad.”

She is a trained medical technologist and has previously worked as a faculty member and held executive positions at SmithKline and Quest Diagnostics.