Performance-Based Requirements, Flat Funding Part of House Proposal for HBCUs

The federal government sets aside roughly $600 million in grants for colleges that serve large populations of minority students, and the proposed reauthorization of the Higher Education Act by House Republicans maintains that funding—with a few new catches.

In order for any of the 1,700 eligible schools to get funds under Title III and Title V, which cover a range of minority-serving, historically black and developing Hispanic-serving institutions, they must graduate or transfer at least 25% of their students. It is the first time that Congress is tying the grant money to a completion benchmark, and lawmakers could increase that threshold down the line.