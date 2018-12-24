PHOTO: Meet Tennessee State’s Historic Executive MBA Graduating Class

Tennessee State University awarded degrees to its first cohort of Executive MBA graduates earlier this month, sending out 22 new professionals armed with international and domestic experiences to enhance their careers.

The one-year program is offered online with in-person teaching and learning modules which included travel to foreign countries.

Classes were taught by current and former corporate executives, including Tenn. State President Glenda B. Glover, a certified public accountant.

“It was extremely exciting and gratifying to see the first cohorts of the TSU executive MBA culminate this historic journey by participating in fall commencement,” said TSU President Glover. “TSU is Nashville’s only 4-year public institution and it just made sense that we have a business program tailored for the corporate community, the working professional. Our executive MBA has national and global appeal, as evident from some of the students that were from as far away as Colorado, and also internationally, representing Italy.”