Phylicia Rashad Tweets Support For Bill Cosby, Howard Responds

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Howard University faces an unenviable second day of dealing with Bill Cosby’s release from prison. Not because the newly-freed admitted rapist is headed to the Mecca following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s overturning of his due process-less trial and conviction, but because one of his biggest supporters and former co-star tweeted support for him in the hours following his release.

Howard Dean of Fine Arts Phylicia Rashad, who was named to the position just weeks ago, tweeted this following the breaking news of America’s estranged dad walking free.

Twitter avatar for @PhyliciaRashadPhylicia Rashad @PhyliciaRashad
FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! Image

June 30th 2021

The tidal waves of support for sexual assault survivors and from Cosby antagonists reached Washington D.C. and by nightfall pulled back these responses from Rashad and from the university into the muddied ocean of hot takes and hurt feelings.

Twitter avatar for @PhyliciaRashadPhylicia Rashad @PhyliciaRashad
I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.

June 30th 2021

Twitter avatar for @HowardUHoward University @HowardU
July 1st 2021

No matter how many crises Howard faces and either survives or masters, each of them has its own DNA in institutional response and public reaction to it. The coding on this one, fortunately for HU, is that this episode is one voice, one tweet, and one perspective which can’t be assigned to negligence or conspiracy created by the institution itself.

Reasonable students should not be planning fall move-in for the A building, and Howard alumni shouldn’t be planning mass petitioning for termination of a transformational tenure before it begins.

At the same time, Rashad is the singular most popular and easily recognizable faculty face of her alma mater. Her celebrity and her position does seemingly require a different level of engagement from the institution than may be typically prescribed.

But should it be that way? And how does it get done without creating unintended consequences? The answers aren’t easy to come by.

Since it seemingly started and ended on Twitter, I share with you my feelings I originally recorded there. Please feel free to leave your thoughts here.

Twitter avatar for @jarrettcartersrJarrett Carter Sr. @jarrettcartersr
I don’t want to be canceled, but this is a tough position for @HowardU . The reaction to today’s message changes the standard of free speech for every faculty member at the institution.

July 1st 2021

Twitter avatar for @jarrettcartersrJarrett Carter Sr. @jarrettcartersr
Even if there was universal consensus about the court’s decision, faculty members operate in public space with the expectation of free speech regardless of popularity of their contributions and thoughts.

July 1st 2021

Twitter avatar for @jarrettcartersrJarrett Carter Sr. @jarrettcartersr
If another faculty member tweets about vestiges of white supremacy in Christianity, or the underrepresentation of Blacks in conservative politics, or any other unpopular or controversial topic, will the university have to issue a social distancing statement?

July 1st 2021

Twitter avatar for @jarrettcartersrJarrett Carter Sr. @jarrettcartersr
Two things can be true — a faculty member, including the venerable Dean Rashad, can be wrong & tone deaf and that perspective be protected by academic freedom and the First Amendment. HU can also affirm these protections without giving the perception “except for this one.”

July 1st 2021

