Political Fallout Continues From Canceled Speech at Texas Southern

A canceled speech from a controversial Texas state lawmaker at Texas Southern University has spurred confusion among the school’s administration, and a war of words between legislators. From the Dallas News:

‘Racist’ vs. ‘thuggish’: Canceled GOP speech at Houston HBCU turns into war of words Cain responded to Miles’ statement late Wednesday, saying he disagreed with the senator “trying to play the victim.” “No one criticizing his actions are in any way racially-motivated,” Cain said in a text to The News. “They differ with his on the 1st Amendment.

James Douglas, interim dean of the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at TSU, told The Dallas Morning News he’s looking into why Deer Park Rep. Briscoe Cain’s appearance was suddenly canceled after protesters showed up at the event Monday in Houston. Douglas said the law school’s branch of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization with chapters across the county, cleared the event with him. “We have a process here in the law school, and they went through our process,” Douglas said of the Federalist Society. “The speaker had a First Amendment right to be heard by the students that invited him.

TSU President Austin Lane said that the Federalist Society was not an official student organization, but that Rep. Cain has been invited back for an organized public dialog.

Meanwhile, supporters of Rep. Cain and State Sen. Borris Miles, who represents the district where Texas Southern is located, have exchanged words and statements.

Michael Q Sullivan on Twitter Unbelievable. #TxLege conservative @BriscoeCain threatened on @TexasSouthern campus by students & employees, led by thuggish @BorrisLMiles.

Miles responded: